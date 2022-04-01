Youth Programs; Historic Walking Tour; Early Reading Kit; Compost Event; Bald Eagle

~ Monrovia is accepting applications for this year's Youth Employment Services Summer Internship, which gives youth an inside look at the daily operations of local government and business. https://tny.im/usAI
~ On Saturday, April 2 there will be an Historic Walking Tour in Downtown Monrovia sponsored by the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group. Meet at 10 a.m. at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm Avenues, across from Library Park. Cost is $5 per person, the tour lasts about two hours, and RSVPs are not necessary.
~ Monrovia Public Library is offering kits to encourage families to read together to develop children's early literacy skills. The book, Camp Tiger, tells of a boy who learns that change and growth may seem scary but can be good. The book is paired with a simple activity. Sign up for your kit here (https://tny.im/prDdK). Pick-up is April 2-9 while supplies last.
~ The LA County Student Election Worker Program provides high school students with an opportunity to serve, with pay, as election workers in county elections. Details: https://tny.im/BunIP
~ On Saturday, the Public Works Department and Athens Services held their bi-annual Compost and Mulch event with 205 attendees who got 40 yards of mulch and 40 tons of compost. the next Compost and Mulch event will be on October 22.
~ In the Library Youth Services Area there is now a live video display of a bald eagle family in big Bear Valley from a solar powered camera.
- Brad Haugaard
