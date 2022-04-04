Temperatures Up to 100 Degrees Wednesday Through Friday

Temperatures up to 100 degrees expected in the San Gabriel Valley from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. https://tny.im/tlCRS
- Brad Haugaard
