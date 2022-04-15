Monrovia Firefighter Gathers Supplies for Ukraine; Council Resumes In-Person Meetings; Mosquito Protection; Be Notified of City Job Openings

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Monrovia Firefighter Igor Nisis, from Ukraine, worked with firefighters from Monrovia, Long Beach and LA County to collect items for Ukraine's first responders. Items include equipment and tools for first responders, first aid supplies, and personal hygiene items. Last week, he collected enough items to fill five trucks with first aid kits and baby supplies, totaling 18 pallets. Now he's working on another shipment.
~ On Tuesday, April 19, the City Council will resume in-person meetings. Meetings will still be broadcast on KGEM and streamed on YouTube. Comments may be submitted by email (and will be distributed to council members but will not be read aloud) or using the audio feature - no video - on Zoom.
~ The Monrovia City Council proclaimed the week of April 18 as California Mosquito Awareness Week. Warm weather allows mosquitoes to breed, bite and spread fatal diseases such as West Nile virus. Tips: Toss stagnant water at least once a week and use one of the four CDC recommended bug repellents - DEET; IR3535, also called Merck 3535; Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (or PMD); Picaridin/KBR 3023. Details: https://tny.im/Nevmc
~ If you'd like to be notified whenever there is a new job opening in Monrovia in one or more categories, go here: https://tny.im/amim
- Brad Haugaard
