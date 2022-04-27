News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Tacos Ensenada


Dinner at the newTacos Ensenada, on the north side of Huntington just east of Monterey Ave. Got two Tacos Baja (fish and shrimp) for $9.40 and a small horchata for $2.09. The décor is basic but the tacos were delicious!

- Brad Haugaard 

