New School Plans to Locate Behind St. Luke's Church

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/BRYP) the Monrovia Planning Commission will consider approving two mobile classroom units to be placed on an existing school campus on the east side of the St. Luke's Episcopal Church building on Wildrose Avenue. Oasis Trilingual Community School (Mandarin, Spanish and English) wants to relocate from its current campus in Temple City to the larger facility at St. Luke's. The staff report says the site has been used for educational purposes for more than 50 years and city staff recommends approval. https://tny.im/boN5O
- Brad Haugaard
