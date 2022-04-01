Monrovia Fire Chief Brad Dover Will Retire in June

Monrovia Fire Chief Brad Dover will retire on June 24.
City Manager Dylan Feik writes:
"Brad began his career with Monrovia in 1994 as a fire cadet, and was hired into a full-time firefighter role in 1998. In 2016, Brad was appointed as the Fire Chief after serving in every role in the Department at some point in his career. And in 2019, he even served as Interim City Manager. During his years in Monrovia, Brad has been instrumental in advancing a variety of operational enhancements in both the fire department and throughout city services.
"Brad always placed others before himself and worked tirelessly to lead the amazing men and women of the department. He sought and received competitive grant funding to reduce wildfire risk; planned, budgeted and designed a new ladder truck; and earned a reclassification of a high class 2 ISO rating which lowers property insurance premiums for all residents in Monrovia! Brad also helped create a road map to a better and stronger department that has led to the many successes and accolades in recent years. And I would be remiss if I did not mention his leadership ability through times of crisis where he helped lead our community through the Bobcat Fire and COVID-19 Pandemic.
"Beyond his work titles, accomplishments and accolades, Brad is a wonderful husband, father, mentor and friend. I am honored to have worked alongside a man who is, simply put, wonderful. Please join me in wishing Chief Dover a hearty "congratulations" as he begins the next chapter of his life. I can say without a doubt that Monrovia is truly blessed to have had Brad Dover as the Fire Chief.
"Join me in congratulating Chief Brad Dover on a successful career and a legacy that has become part of the City of Monrovia and its Fire & Rescue Department forever!"
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment