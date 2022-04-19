Possum Wants a Forever Home to Really Feel Comfortable

Eight-year-old Possum is a sweet cat who enjoys being petted and brushed. She especially loves getting scratches behind her ears. Possum is a beautiful kitty who has been slowly coming out of her shell, and we can’t wait to see her blossom even more in a loving forever home!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
