How to Fill City Treasurer Office, Study Mountain/Lemon Intersection, Hiring to Renovate Lucinda Garcia Park, Etc.

~ Consider how to fill the position of City Treasurer, held by Steve Baker until his recent death. https://tny.im/zMxkm
~ Hold a study session to determine "Options for Intersection Improvements at Mountain and Lemon Avenues." https://tny.im/CrNNx
~ Consider hiring KASA Construction for $1,188,803 (and $118,880 extra just in case there are any extras) to renovate Lucinda Garcia Park. Work includes two new playgrounds (with lighting, fencing, and picnic tables), five exercise stations, two demonstration gardens with signage, improved walkway with enhanced lighting and distance markers, signs about Lucinda Garcia and the history of the Red Car (which used to go through the park), and a bike rack with a fixit station and new bottle fill drinking stations. https://tny.im/0G9tr
~ Consider giving the Police Department permission to use equipment the state considers "military equipment." The state requires this. https://tny.im/sDmPV
~ Consider proclaiming May as Dandy-Walker Syndrome Awareness Month (https://tny.im/pX5TQ), April 22 as Earth Day (https://tny.im/D1drs) and April 29 as Arbor Day (https://tny.im/3bY7V).
