Canyon Park Volunteers Honored; Earth Day Celebration; Police Hiring; Free $1,000 a Month ... Maybe

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Canyon Park volunteers honored - Spirit Award: Ed Cunningham, Doug Elson. Volunteer of the Year: Bonny Hidas. Through wildfires, rain and wind storms, and the pandemic "they have been there every step of the way to rebuild our parks, lead virtual programs, and help find ways to keep or public informed and updated about Canyon Park recovery."
~ The Monrovia Canyon Park team will host Celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22, at 4 p.m., at Library Park. Activities for all ages, including arts and crafts, information booths, a scavenger hunt and giveaways.
~ The city is hiring a Police Services Representative, full-time - $43,575.41 - $58,395.22 annually. Details: https://tny.im/OJDQS
~ If you could use an extra $1,000 a month, LA County is launching "Breathe," a "guaranteed income program" that will provide just that ... providing you live in the right place (not above Foothill) and your income is low. Also, it is only guaranteed if you are selected in a random drawing. Other rules, too. Apply here: https://tny.im/jankV
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment