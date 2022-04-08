News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Ask an Arborist, and Tree Care Tips

For Earth Day & Arbor Day on April 23, Grow Monrovia will host "Ask an Arborist" at the Maryknoll Sisters property. Ask an arborist about mature trees and attend a workshop on tree planting techniques. New shade trees will be given to residents for front yards and fruit trees given out for community spaces such as churches.

Speaking of trees, some tree watering tips for our current drought:

- Trees are an investment. It will cost more time, money and water to replace a mature tree lost to drought than to keep one alive.

- Poke a hole in the soil with a long screwdriver. If you can't poke a hole of at least 6 inches, it's time to water.

- Avoid pruning or fertilizing during dry seasons. Pruning stresses trees and fertilizer encourages leafy growth which requires more water.

 - Mulch around trees helps keep the moisture from evaporating and will not compete for water.

- Longer and slower soaks can allow water to penetrate deeper into the soil. Use a hose timer to avoid overwatering and run-off.

