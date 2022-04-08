Ask an Arborist, and Tree Care Tips

Speaking of trees, some tree watering tips for our current drought:
- Trees are an investment. It will cost more time, money and water to replace a mature tree lost to drought than to keep one alive.
- Poke a hole in the soil with a long screwdriver. If you can't poke a hole of at least 6 inches, it's time to water.
- Avoid pruning or fertilizing during dry seasons. Pruning stresses trees and fertilizer encourages leafy growth which requires more water.
- Mulch around trees helps keep the moisture from evaporating and will not compete for water.
- Longer and slower soaks can allow water to penetrate deeper into the soil. Use a hose timer to avoid overwatering and run-off.
- Brad Haugaard
