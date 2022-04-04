News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Airport From Early Airplane

Aerial view of Monrovia Airport. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

  1. AnonymousApril 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM

    Hello, exactly where did the airstrip run to and from? I meant location. Thanks

    vincelc2006@yahoo.com

    ReplyDelete
    Replies
    1. BradApril 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM

      I think it was on the south side of Huntington across the street from where the shopping center where Michaels is.

      Delete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)