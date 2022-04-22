Monrovia Students Treated at Hospitals for Eating Marijuana

In a letter Monrovia Schools Superintendent Ryan Smith warns parents of the dangers of edible marijuana. Some clips ...
"Over the last few weeks, a few of our students in our secondary schools have become ill due to ingesting edible marijuana (i.e. edibles); some of these students had to be transported to hospitals. Unfortunately, the use of edibles (as well as vaping of marijuana) among teenagers and its negative impact on them has been an increasing trend over the years within our state and across the nation."
He adds ...
"Finally, I would also like to take this opportunity to remind you that it is not legal for students to possess, ingest, or be under the influence of edibles at school or at any school-related activity or event; likewise, it is not legal for students to furnish edibles to other students. In all cases involving edibles, students will be subject to disciplinary consequences including suspension or expulsion and law enforcement may become involved."
For the full letter with links to resources for parents, see here: https://tny.im/RTVFm
- Brad Haugaard
