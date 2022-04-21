Monrovia Police: Woman Catches Woman Trying to Rob Her; Shoplifting Suspects Arrested; Poking Tires; Man Assaults Store Employee With Knife; Etc.

Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 6:30 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Lime reported her son had just violated a domestic restraining order. Officers arrived and determined the son was in violation. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 9:43 a.m., a caller reported finding a handgun inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of S. Monterey. The owner of the vehicle was located. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 14 at 1:20 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 1200 block of Encino. The victim reported her phone was stolen from her unlocked vehicle during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 14 at 4:28 p.m., a family fight was reported in the 200 block of E. Chestnut. Officers arrived and contacted a male subject suffering from mental issues who had injured a family member. Officers determined the suspect needed to be further evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a facility for treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence Drugs – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 5:58 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill and Mayflower. Officers responded and checked on the well-being of the occupants. While talking with one of the drivers, the officer noticed he displayed signs intoxication. A computer check revealed the driver also had a no bail warrant. The driver refused all field sobriety tests and a warrant was obtained for a blood draw. The driver was arrested per the authority of the warrant and on suspicion of DUI.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 9:41 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Royals Oaks regarding a male subject at the caller’s front porch refusing to leave and saying that he lived there. The residents hid in a room until officers arrived. Officers contacted the subject and advised him that was not his home and he was not allowed back at the location. The subject returned a second time, broke a window and kicked in the front door. The subject was standing at the front door threshold when one of the residents ran to the door. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 7:25 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Valley View called to report that his vehicle was vandalized. An officer arrived and noticed one of the victim's vehicle tires was slashed. The officer canvassed the area and located approximately 20 other vehicles that had their tires slashed. Suspect was arrested on April 19.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 8:41 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington called to report a fight in progress. Officers arrived and contacted the two involved female adults. After an investigation it was learned that the suspect approached the victim as she was exiting her vehicle. The suspect starting petting the victim's dog and making small talk. As the two females were standing next to the vehicle, the suspect grabbed the victim's vehicle keys and phone from her hand and starting hitting her. The victim fought back and was able to mount the suspect until the police arrived. The suspect was in possession of the victim's keys when the officer arrived. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 11:59 p.m., while on patrol an officer located a disabled vehicle in the area of Huntington and Ivy with lights off. The officer stopped and approached the vehicle and saw two flat tires. While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, so the officer began a DUI investigation. The driver is was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a blood test.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 16 at 12:09 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the 200 block of E. Cherry. The officer tried to stop the driver. The driver continued to his home and parked in his driveway. He refused to open the window and speak with officers. The driver had to be removed from his vehicle and had to be placed onto the ground to be detained. The driver refused to complete any field sobriety tests, but later agreed to complete a breath test. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
April 16 at 10:26 a.m., a caller near Peck and Clark reported her ex-boyfriend punched her in the face. Monrovia Paramedics treated the victim at the scene. The alleged suspect had left the area prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
April 16 at 1:17 p.m., a caller reported she was just involved in a traffic collision in the area of Myrtle and Foothill. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. No one was injured. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 16 at 11:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of California and Lime regarding a speeding vehicle. When officers arrived they noticed the vehicle described was parked. A subject was seen near the vehicle, but not seen exiting or driving it, and the subject denied driving it. The subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
April 17 at 5:57 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 400 block of W. Palm. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject causing the disturbance. Officers asked the subject to cooperate and leave the property. The subject refused to leave and was placed on a citizen’s arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
April 17 at 6:41 p.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 2600 block of S. California regarding. The suspect(s) broke into three storage units sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 17 at 10:53 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of S. Peck regarding a subject loitering around the property. Officers arrived and detained the subject, who claimed to be dumpster diving. A computer check revealed several warrants out of our department. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 18 at 11:48 a.m., an employee of a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report they had an individual in custody for shoplifting. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Violation of Court Order
April 18 at 12:31 p.m., a court order violation was reported in the 1700 block of Pilgrim. The reporting party had evidence of the restrained person sending her emails. The investigating officer determined the restrained person had violated a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Fraud
April 18 at 3:03 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of Royal Oaks reported an electronic device and credit cards were stolen from him over a week ago. The reporting party also claimed one of the stolen credit cards was fraudulently used at a local hotel. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 18 at 4:29 p.m., an employee of a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report they had an individual in custody for shoplifting. An officer responded to the location to investigate. The subject was arrested.
Felony Vandalism
April 19 at 6:22 a.m., several victims in the 600 block of East Lime, 700 block Wildrose and the 200 block of South Heliotrope called to report their vehicles had been vandalized overnight. An officer was dispatched to investigate and determined a suspect had poked holes in several tires causing damage to a total of ten different vehicles. Suspect was arrested on April 19.
Vandalism
April 18 at 1:38 p.m., a caller from the 800 block of East Palm called to report three vehicles had their tires vandalized. An officer was dispatched to investigate and determined a suspect had poked holes into several tires causing damage to three different vehicles. Suspect was arrested on April 19.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
April 19 at 1:48 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 100 of East Lime. The caller reported a subject was poking holes into several different tires to multiple vehicles. Officer responded to the area and located the subject. The investigating officer determined the subject vandalized the vehicles. Further investigation revealed the subject was responsible for vandalizing vehicles earlier in the week. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempted Theft / Vehicle Pursuit
April 20 at 5:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Camino Real where he observed two vehicle a lane. The occupants of the vehicles were attempting to take catalytic converters from parked vehicles. Both vehicles fled south and the officer gave chase. The pursuit was quickly discontinued the pursuit due to unsafe conditions. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
April 20 at 7:40 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Date Court called to report a large box containing patio furniture was taken from their patio area. This occurred sometime in the evening to early morning hours. The surveillance footage has to be reviewed. Investigation continuing.
Attempted Assault with Deadly Weapon
April 20 at 12:22 p.m., an employee from a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject took power tools and walked out of the location. The employee followed the subject to his vehicle and retrieved the items. As the employee was walking away, the subject approached him and pulled out a knife. The subject attempted to stab to stab the employee. The suspect got back into his vehicle and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
