Monrovia Police: Man Surrenders After Knocking Over Church Elder With Car; Man Holds Up Woman in Car With Gun; Man Lying on Train Tracks; Woman Steals $2,300 Purse; Etc.

April 7 at 3:58 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Primrose called to report that two suspects were burglarizing his truck and taking work tools. The suspects fled north on Primrose in a Maroon truck with a camper shell. Officers responded to the area, but the vehicle was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
April 7 at 10:36 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting. The suspect had already left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
April 7 at 12:31 p.m., a victim called from a gym in the 700 block of E. Huntington and advised that her unattended purse had been stolen while she attended a workout class. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 7 at 1:01 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject who was making suicidal statements. Officers determined the subject needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Vandalism
April 7 at 2:34 p.m., an employee at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported that one of his vehicle’s tires had been slashed while he was at work. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 5:00 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of E. Royal Oaks officers responded to a family disturbance between a husband and wife. An investigation determined that the argument was between a husband and wife. The wife slapped and punched her husband during an argument. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Death Report
April 7 at 6:39 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of S. Magnolia regarding a death report. Upon arrival they discovered the subject had passed away from natural causes. The coroner’s office was notified and agreed to release the deceased to a mortuary.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 2:30 a.m., while patrolling the intersection of Montana and Myrtle and officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver the officer noticed the driver appeared to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
April 8 at 2:32 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Lemon. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen sometime during the night. It was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 8 at 11:50 a.m., a victim reported that a check she had dropped off in the 200 block of S. Ivy had been stolen and cashed elsewhere. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 8 at 3:50 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Pomona when he saw an unoccupied vehicle parked in a “No Parking” zone. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Apple Valley. The vehicle was recovered. This investigation is continuing.
Assault
April 8 at 10:32 p.m., an assault was reported at a gas station in the 900 block of W. Foothill. Upon arrival, officers discovered a patron arrived at the service station for gas. She wanted to pump fuel, but there was a subject sitting by the pump drinking a beer, so she asked the employee if he could pump her gas. The employee approached the subject and asked him to leave. The subject stood up and began swearing at the employee and threw a glass bottle at the employee striking him on the face. The suspect then fled on foot. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 11:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Myrtle and Colorado regarding a male subject standing on the corner in his under clothes. Officers contacted the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 9 at 12:54 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Ivy and Foothill observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red traffic light. While trying to stop the vehicle the driver swerved on the road and struck a curb. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 9 at 1:02 a.m., while patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Colorado an officer observed a vehicle fail to stop at a flashing red signal. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver suddenly pulled over to the curb and tried to exit the vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver and noticed he displayed symptoms of being under the influence. The driver was arrested for and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
April 9 at 1:20 a.m., a suspect who was wanted for questioning on a recent assault came to the Monrovia Police Department lobby wanting to speak with an officer. He admitted to knocking over his church elder with a vehicle after an argument. He was then arrested and taken into custody.
Armed Robbery – Suspect Arrested
April 9 at 3:22 a.m., a victim reported she had returned home in the 600 block of W. Colorado after a night at a local casino. She had a large amount of cash in two purses and advised that another vehicle side swiped her. A suspect then exited his vehicle and confronted the victim with a firearm. He took the two purses and left the area. Officers arrived in the area and located the suspect. He was positively identified by the victim and a firearm was recovered. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 9 at 12:59 p.m., a caller reported a solo motorcycle collision in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. An investigation revealed that the motorcyclist pulled into a gas station, lost control and collided into a brick wall. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Theft Attempt
April 9 at 6:23 p.m., a theft attempt was reported in a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Upon arrival they spoke with a store employee who indicated a male suspect entered the store and took a generator without paying. The suspect placed the generator in the back of his truck and tried to get into the truck, but the door was locked. The employee asked the suspect if he was going to pay for it and the suspect replied with a swear word. The employee reached into the truck and removed the generator. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
April 10 at 1:39 a.m., a caller advised that a subject was laying across train tracks in the 1600 block of S. Primrose and was attempting to commit suicide. Officers arrived and discovered a distraught subject who indicated he wanted to kill himself. It was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. Officers detained the subject and transported him to a facility for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 10 at 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkrose regarding a parking complaint. While they were on their way to the location, Monrovia PD Dispatch advised that the license plate on the vehicle matched a stolen vehicle reported earlier in the week. Officers confirmed it was the correct vehicle, removed it from the stolen vehicle system, and returned it to the registered owner.
Grand Theft Auto / Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 10 at 1:09 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported in the 200 block of E. Lime. The victim realized it was stolen when he was out for a walk and saw it on another street. The officer examined the vehicle and determined there was damage consistent with an auto theft. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 4:43 a.m., a caller reported seeing a bicycle near the back door and a light on inside a vacant property in the 100 block of E. Evergreen. Officers checked the property and found a male transient inside. An investigation revealed that the subject had a no bail parole hold warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 11 at 12:58 p.m., a grand theft was reported from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The store's representative said over $4,700 worth of sportswear was stolen on March 28, but not reported. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 11 at 2:50 p.m., a grand theft was reported in a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The manager said some hours earlier two unknown female suspect stole a purse valued at over $2,300. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 11:11 p.m., an alarm company for an auto yard in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report a suspect walking inside the business. Officers arrived and detained a suspect inside. The suspect was arrested.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 12 at 7:10 a.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Magnolia. Both drivers exchanged information only.
Traffic Hazard
April 12 at 7:19 a.m., a large semi-truck blocking all lanes of traffic was reported in the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain. The semi-truck driver unsuccessfully attempted a turn. Several city resources were utilized, including public works, until the truck was moved. No one was injured.
Found Contraband
April 12 at 7:56 a.m., a caller reported someone had dumped several large trash bags in the area of Oakglade and Ridgeside. Officers arrived and found the bags to be filled with contraband. The contraband was collected for destruction.
Dumpster Fire
April 12 at 8:33 a.m., smoke coming from a large dumpster was reported in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower. Officers and fire personnel responded and found the trash inside the dumpster was on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. It is unknown how the fire started. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Investigation of Privacy
April 12 at 11:04 a.m., a customer of a clothing store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain was inside a dressing room trying on clothes, when she looked down toward the stall door and saw someone place their phone's camera under the stall and was filming her. She screamed and the suspect to run out of the store. The store surveillance captured an unknown male adult subject place his phone under the stall after the female went inside to try on clothes. Officers searched for the suspect, but he was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 9:14 p.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Duarte and Alamitas when he was flagged down regarding a minor traffic collision. An investigation revealed that one of the driver’s was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
April 13 at 7:12 a.m., a resident reported his vehicle was burglarized sometime during the night in the 1300 block of South Alta Vista. An officer responded to investigate and determined the steering wheel airbag was taken. This investigation continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 7:24 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in a business parking lot in the 200 block of East Foothill. Officers were dispatched to investigate and made contact with the owner of the vehicle. The officers arrested the subject due to him having an outstanding warrant for domestic battery.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 13 at 8:07 a.m., a caller reported she was involved in a traffic collision with another driver at the intersection of Ivy and Chestnut. An officer responded to investigate and issued a citation to the party at fault. No one was injured.
Motorcycle Pursuit
April 13 at 12:18 p.m., while on patrol an officer observed a motorcycle commit a vehicle code violation in the 600 block of South Ivy. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the motorcycle fled and a short pursuit followed. The pursuit was terminated soon thereafter due to the subject's erratic driving. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 13 at 1:16 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. A resident reported his generator along with other cleaning supplies had been taken from a secured parking structure. This investigation continuing.
Death Report
April 13 at 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Jasmine regarding an unresponsive male subject. Officers arrived and began CPR until Monrovia Fire arrived and took over. The male subject was pronounced deceased and the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office was advised.
