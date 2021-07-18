Police Report on Fatal Crash on Magnolia

"On Sunday, July 18, at 6:51 a.m., a male adult motorist was traveling alone, north in the 400 – 500 blocks of N. Magnolia. According to witnesses the driver was traveling approximately 100 MPH. The posted speed limit is 25 MPH. The vehicle struck a curb, then overturned and caught fire. The driver did not survive the collision. No other persons were injured from this collision. The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) from Arcadia PD responded to assist with the investigation. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Investigators also responded. The investigation will determine if other associated factors were present other than speed."
