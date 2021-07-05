Kris May Need a Bit of Time, But He's a Sweet, Smart Dog

One-year-old Kris is looking for a quiet home with a patient and loving adopter! Kris is active and enjoys being petted. He’s been described by Pasadena Humane volunteers as a sweet dog, but he does need time to get to know new people and new situations. Once he does, you’ll see his sweet smile and wagging tail. Kris is a smart dog who would enjoy puzzle toys, lots of mental enrichment, and exercise. This handsome dog is looking for someone who’s ready to help him build his confidence using positive reinforcement and lots of love.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
