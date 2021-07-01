News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Drunk Driver Asks Cop For Help - Arrested; Man Lights Car on Fire; Woman Assaults Employee When Counterfeit Bills Rejected; Man With Two Purses; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 356 service events, resulting in 66 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 1:39 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of California and Duarte saw a vehicle driving with its hazard lights running. The vehicle suddenly stopped in the roadway and the driver exited the vehicle. The driver stumbled over to the officer and asked for help because he couldn't find his way home to Duarte. The officer immediately smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from the driver's breath and observed signs of intoxication. The officer conducted a DUI investigation and the driver was arrested. He was held for a sobering period.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 12:32 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported near Peck and Live Oak. One of the driver's involved fled on foot. Irwindale Police was notified as they had detained the hit and run suspect several blocks away. After investigation, it was determined the suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 11:32 p.m., an officer patrolling the 200 block of W. Pomona had contacted a subject walking in the area. An investigation revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Arson
June 25 at 12:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue regarding a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses stated a male suspect threw something at the vehicle, causing it to burst into flames. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 8:48 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Colorado reported a family disturbance was occurring at a neighbor's apartment. Officers arrived and found the source of the screaming. The officer determined the female was the dominant aggressor and she was arrested for domestic violence.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
June 25 at 12:10 p.m., a caller reported that three motorists were involved in a traffic collision near the intersection of Fifth and Huntington. One of the motorists failed to remain at the scene of the collision and had fled the scene. Officers checked on the well-being of the occupants and found no one was injured. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Possession of Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
June 26 at 4:54 a.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of Terrado contacted a subject walking in the street. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The officer also noticed the suspect was wearing shoes with the security sensors on them. The suspect admitted to taking them from a nearby business without paying for them. He was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Parole Violation / Concealed Firearm / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
June 26 at 10:01 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of W. Huntington and observed a parked vehicle with an equipment violation. Two subjects were contacted inside the vehicle. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was on parole and in possession of a loaded firearm. The second subject was found to have a warrant for his arrest. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
June 27 at 7:52 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 800 block of W. Foothill regarding the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim told the officer her vehicle had been stolen in the early morning hours. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Robbery
June 27 at 12:21 p.m., an employee at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a suspect that had just assaulted one of their employees after she attempted to pass counterfeit bills. The suspect was attempting to purchase an electric saw, and when the cashier noticed the money was counterfeit, the suspect physically assaulted the employee and attempted to take the saw. Employees were able to retrieve the saw from her, but the suspect fled the location in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary – Suspects Arrested
June 27 at 12:46 p.m., an employee at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report a theft that had just occurred, and that the stolen merchandise had a tracker device attached. The suspect vehicle was ultimately located in Glendora by Glendora Police Department. Three suspects were detained and positively identified by the witness. The stolen merchandise was recovered and all three suspects were arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 27 at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision that had just occurred in the 900 block of W. Huntington. A vehicle traveling east at a high rate of speed failed to stop at a red traffic signal and collided into a vehicle exiting off the 210 Freeway. The driver of the vehicle that was struck complained of injury, but refused transport to the hospital. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 1:59 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of S. Fifth made contact with a subject walking in the area. An investigation revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Court Order Violation / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
June 28 at 2:43 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 400 block of Greystone observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. He initiated a traffic stop and further investigation revealed the driver had a court order prohibiting him from being near a female subject who was inside the vehicle. It was further discovered that the female passenger was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 28 at 6:14 a.m., a contractor for Edison reported a spool of wire had been stolen from the Edison lot in the 800 block of S. Primrose sometime during the night. The wire was there when the contractor left the location the night prior, but was gone in the morning. The padlock had been cut to gain entry into the gated property. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
June 28 at 9:10 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Palm reported that she thought her adult son had accidentally overdosed. He had been smoking marijuana, but had possibly taken some other unknown drug, as well, that caused him to stop breathing. Officers arrived and provided CPR and administered Narcan to revive the subject. The subject was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 28 at 1:12 p.m., a caller reported a motorcyclist had just collided with an unoccupied parked car in the 3300 block of S. Peck. Officers responded along with paramedics. The subject was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries due to being thrown from the motorcycle.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
June 29 at 9:29 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle had collided into a wall in the 200 block of W. Central. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, then entered another vehicle waiting for him nearby. That vehicle then fled the area. Officers responded and searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. The vehicle he abandoned had been reported stolen to LAPD earlier in the day. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Battery – Suspect Arrested
June 29 at 1:10 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a motorist at Mountain and Olive and was told there was a male subject in the park with a knife who was acting erratically. The officer located the suspect, who did have a legal pocket knife in his pocket. The suspect was arrested after it was determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period. While in the jail, he appeared to be having medical issues related to narcotics usage and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At the hospital, he head-butted an emergency medical technician. The case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.
Mental Evaluation
June 30 at 5:16 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of N. Myrtle regarding a woman screaming and requesting police. Officers arrived and determined the subject needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was taken to a local facility for treatment.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 5:34 a.m., officers responded to 600 block of E. Lime regarding a violation of a domestic restraining order. Officers arrived and detained the restrained subject in the front yard. The subject was aware of the order, but refused to stay away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
June 30 at 7:36 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of Poinsettia. The victim reported that his white utility truck had been stolen. He parked it the night before and discovered it missing in the morning. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 30 at 11:47 a.m., a traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Peck and Live Oak. An officer arrived and determined both vehicles had been traveling south on Peck, approaching Live Oak. One vehicle yielded for an emergency vehicle going through the intersection and was rear-ended by a second vehicle. One of the drivers complained of pain and was treated by paramedics.
Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Vehicle Recovered
June 30 at 12:43 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of W. Duarte. The victim reported that his vehicle had been stolen sometime over the weekend. An investigation revealed the vehicle had been recently stored by the Pasadena Police Department for being parking illegally. It had been an unreported stolen vehicle at the time of the storage. A report was taken and the vehicle was returned to the registered owner. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 5:11 p.m., an off-duty officer was driving home and noticed a male subject at Evergreen and Shamrock carrying two purses. He notified Monrovia dispatch and on-duty officers responded to the location. An investigation revealed the suspect had stolen the purses from a local business. The property was returned to the business and the suspect was arrested for shoplifting.
