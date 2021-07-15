Monrovia Police: 51 Pounds of Meth; Woman Hits Bartender, Officer, Jailer; Car at Intersection Doesn't Move - Driver Sleeping; Drunks and Drugs; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 376 service events, resulting in 79 investigations.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
July 8 at 6:04 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of California and Duarte regarding a hit and run traffic collision. Two vehicles were traveling north on California, when the driver of the first vehicle made an unsafe turning movement and collided into the center median, striking one of the railroad crossing arms. As a result, the crossing arm got stuck underneath the second vehicle as it approached. The driver that hit the center median left the scene, but shortly after, his daughter called the Police Department to report the incident. There were no injuries involved and the investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 8:21 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a suspicious, occupied vehicle that had covered windows. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the occupants. One of the subjects was found to be currently on parole and admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 12:07 a.m., officers located an occupied vehicle parked in a closed business area in the 800 block of Royal Oaks. They contacted the occupants and one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 9:06 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Pomona called police to report a male subject in their stairwell using illegal drugs. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be in possession of Heroin. He was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Grand Theft
July 9 at 11:43 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington called police to report a customer that had rented equipment and failed to return it. A certified letter was delivered notifying the customer of potential criminal prosecution. The equipment was never returned. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 11:54 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle after it was seen driving without headlights and speeding near the intersection of Olive and Ivy. The officer contacted the driver and noticed the odor of alcohol and began a DUI investigation. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 10 at 3:21 p.m., a traffic collision was reported near the intersection of California and Myrtle. A motorist failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Myrtle and collided into another motorist. One of the drivers complained of neck pain and was transported to a local hospital. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
July 10 at 4:18 p.m., a caller reported a hit and run traffic collision that occurred in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista. A motorist drove up a curb and struck a traffic sign. The driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene. Evidence was recovered inside the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
DUI Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 5:25 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Foothill and Myrtle. One of the drivers displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was DUI. She was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Battery / Battery on a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 1:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a business dispute. While they were investigating that event, a fight broke out inside and another patron was involved in a dispute with the bartender. The suspect struck the bartender, causing their lip to bleed. Four people restrained the suspect and notified the officers. The female suspect was arrested for battery. During the arrest, she kicked one of the officers, and later while she was going through the booking process, she also kicked one of the jailers. The suspect was held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 2:15 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle speeding and committing other traffic violations near the intersection of Myrtle and Camino Real. The officer stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver. During the contact, he observed symptoms of intoxication and began a DUI Investigation. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for sobering.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 3:48 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling without headlights, heading east on Huntington, near Mountain, and he conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, he observed symptoms of the driver being under the influence. The officer conducted a DUI investigation and the driver was arrested for DUI. The driver also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
July 11 at 12:08 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. An unknown suspect broke a window on the victim’s vehicle and stole a purse from inside. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 12:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of a subject throwing rocks and causing a disturbance near the intersection of Foothill and Primrose. Officers contacted the subject and determined he was unable to care for himself due to extreme alcohol intoxication. He was arrested and held for sobering.
Vandalism
July 11 at 4:03 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. An unknown suspect shattered a window on the victim’s vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 10:40 a.m., a male subject was reported yelling at customers and causing a disturbance in a business parking lot in the 900 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and located the subject. They determined the subject was under the influence of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 12 at 11:39 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Duarte and Myrtle. Officers responded and found one of the drivers complaining of pain. Monrovia Fire Department paramedics responded and treated the driver.
Vehicle Burglary
July 13 at 6:20 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Greystone walked outside her home and discovered someone had gained entry into her locked vehicle and took her cleaning supplies she needed for work. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose
July 13 at 12:17 p.m., a caller reported a guest at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth was found to have overdosed on Fentanyl and Xanax. Officers responded and administered Narcan to the unresponsive subject, who was revived. The subject was transported to a nearby hospital for additional care.
Grand Theft
July 13 at 1:50 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Walnut walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his vehicle, which was parked on the street in front of his house. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 3:58 p.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male suspect had shoplifted from their store. Officers arrived, located the subject and arrested him. The stolen property was returned to the store.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 4:23 p.m., several callers reported a male driver asleep in his vehicle, which was stopped in the intersection of Huntington and California. Officers arrived and woke the subject, who was too tired to drive and had fallen asleep. The subject also had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
July 13 at 8:00 p.m., an employee of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report two female subjects stole clothing items and were fleeing from the location. Officers responded, located the two female subjects nearby and detained them. The clothing items were recovered and returned to the store. The suspects were arrested for shoplifting and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 8:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Foothill and Primrose for traffic and equipment violations. Officers searched the vehicle and located 51 pounds of methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 2:43 a.m., a female subject called police to report her husband had just hit her in the face in the 1700 block of Alamitas. Officers arrived and detained both subjects, who were still arguing. The wife had visible injuries to her face, but refused medical attention. The husband was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 8:09 a.m., police dispatch received several calls reporting a male subject who was pacing back and forth and talking to himself in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was uncooperative and argumentative with the officers. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant.
Grand Theft Auto
July 14 at 8:32 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. The vehicle was rented from the business and was not returned. Several registered letters were sent with no reply, and the company wanted to report it stolen by means of embezzlement. The investigation revealed the information the male subject gave at the time he rented the 2020 Toyota 4Runner was all fraudulent. The vehicle was reported as stolen and the investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 5:35 p.m., the manager of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject was placing items into his backpack. He feared the subject was going to take the items without paying for them. Officers arrived as the subject walked out without making any attempt to pay for the items in his backpack. He was stopped and detained. The items were recovered from his backpack. The suspect was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
No comments:
Post a Comment