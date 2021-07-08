Monrovia Police: Woman With Large Knife Talking to Herself; Four Arsons, One Arrest; Drunk Golf Cart Driving; Etc.

Injury Traffic Collision
July 1 at 12:35 p.m., a traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Magnolia and Olive. One of the parties had a complaint of pain to her neck and was treated by paramedics. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Arson
July 1 at 3:26 p.m., several callers advised police dispatch there was a fire in the 1400 block of Encino. Once on scene, officers found an area of vegetation near the Metro rail line was on fire. The fire was extinguished by Monrovia Fire Department and an arson investigation is ongoing.
Arson
July 1 at 3:28 p.m., two minutes after the report of the Encino fire, several more callers reported another fire near the intersection of Fifth and Huntington. Officers arrived and located a shopping cart on fire in the pedestrian tunnel. Fire personnel responded to that scene and put out that fire as well. An arson investigation is ongoing.
Mental Evaluation
July 2 at 12:24 p.m., a female subject was reported walking in the 800 block of S. Shamrock, waving a large knife in the air, and talking to herself. Officers arrived and contacted the female. Officers responded and determined the subject was a danger to others and that she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was detained safely and transported to a local facility for treatment.
Grand Theft
July 2 at 12:57 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a male suspect had taken items from the business without paying for them. Officers arrived, but the suspect had already left the area. Surveillance footage was collected and the investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 2:35 a.m., a female subject called police to report she was assaulted by her husband while driving through Monrovia, near the intersection of California and Evergreen. Officers responded and located the involved parties. An investigation was conducted and it was determined the husband was the primary aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Arson
July 3 at 5:27 p.m., Fire Department personnel advised there was a brush fire near the 800 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived after the fire had already been extinguished. The fire was located in a brush area along the 210 Freeway on-ramp. It was determined that the fire was caused by human activity and an arson investigation is ongoing.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 8:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Fifth regarding a dumpster fire. When officers arrived, they discovered that Arcadia Fire Department personnel had responded to the fire and encountered a suspect who had placed several small items of debris in a can and lit it on fire. As they put out the fire, the suspect became upset and argumentative, and then fled the area. Local hotel staff recognized the suspect as one of their guests who was staying in a room. Officers secured the room and notified the Monrovia Detective Bureau. Detectives arrived and served a search warrant. The suspect eventually showed up and was arrested. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
July 4 at 3:51 p.m., a customer of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain walked outside the store to his truck and discovered someone had stolen unsecured tools from the bed of his truck. Officers arrived, but the suspect had already left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 4:14 p.m., a caller reported a female subject riding an electric golf cart in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower. She had fallen from the cart while driving it. The cart was not designed to leave the golf course or be driven on public streets. The female subject was found to be too intoxicated to ride the golf cart. She was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
July 5 at 12:48 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of W. Pomona. The victim reported that upon returning home, he found his balcony door had been forced open and his apartment had been ransacked. Officers responded and learned that two of the victim’s backpacks had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Structure Fire
July 5 at 1:39 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Foothill regarding a structure fire. Upon arrival, officers saw that a dumpster against an apartment building was on fire. The flames quickly spread up the apartment wall and caught the roof on fire. A total of three apartment units sustained damage before Monrovia Fire Department personnel were able to put out the fire.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 5 at 10:05 a.m., a caller reported his vehicle just collided with another motorist at the intersection of Myrtle and Pomona. Officers responded and found no visible injuries to either driver, however, one of the drivers had a complaint of pain and wanted to go to the hospital. Paramedics transported her to a local hospital for examination and care.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
July 5 at 12:21 p.m., a concerned citizen walked into the police lobby and reported witnessing a motorist park his car in the city parking lot, 100 block E. Lime, hitting a parked vehicle and causing damage. The driver then parked his vehicle and walked away without leaving a note. Officers searched for the driver, but could not locate him. A note was left by officers on both vehicles involved. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
July 5 at 5:18 p.m., a caller reported witnessing a male suspect spray painting graffiti on the rear wall of a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. The suspect was located and an investigation revealed that he had come to Monrovia from Baldwin Park to spray paint around the city. It is unknown if other locations were also vandalized. He was arrested and released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Mental Evaluation
July 5 at 7:30 p.m., a caller reported he had received a text message from his friend, which stated she wanted to kill herself. Officers arrived at the friend's location in the 100 block of N. Primrose and found her distraught over family issues. The female adult told officers she wanted to harm herself. It was determined that she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was then transported to a local medical facility for treatment.
Grand Theft
July 6 at 4:33 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Olive reported that the catalytic converter on his vehicle had been stolen sometime during the night. He discovered the theft in the early morning, but was unable to report it until after he finished working. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
July 6 at 5:42 p.m., an employee of a business in the 200 block of W. Duarte walked outside to her vehicle and discovered someone had collided into it while she was inside working. The suspect who hit her vehicle did not leave a note or make an attempt to report the collision. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 7 at 7:27 a.m., a caller advised police that his work truck had been stolen from in front of his residence in the 700 block of W. Colorado. He parked it there the night before and noticed it was missing in the morning. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 7 at 8:07 a.m., an employee from a car dealership reported that two vehicles had been stolen from their lot in the 800 block of E. Central sometime during the night. Officers arrived and reviewed surveillance footage that showed several suspects on the property. Both vehicles were entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment