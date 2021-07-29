Monrovia Police: Two Weeks, Three Burglaries; Man Breaking Into Cars Given Ticket; Woman Bites Man; Shoplifter Ticketed; Woman Threatens to Send Nude Pictures of Man to His Friends, Family

Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Hit and Run
July 22 at 5:12 a.m., a driver near the intersection of California and Huntington reported she was side swiped by a vehicle while stopped at the intersection. The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 22 at 11:52 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1700 block of California reported that over the course of two weeks, three separate burglaries occurred. An investigation revealed the suspect/s accessed the location through an unlocked door. Various tools and a computer were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 22 at 1:19 p.m., the Facebook Law Enforcement Response Team contacted dispatch regarding suicide postings made by a female who lived in the 1800 block of Tenth. An investigation revealed her exact address and officers were able to contact her at her residence. The female had taken a large quantity of a prescription medication and made multiple suicidal statements. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and to be evaluated by a mental health professional.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 3:26 p.m., a caller reported a reckless driver in the area of Olive and Myrtle. Another caller reported the same vehicle hit a car in a parking lot in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and were able to locate the vehicle and the driver. The driver exhibited signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
July 23 at 2:13 p.m., an employee of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington called to report a vandalism. An occupant had vandalized a hotel room prior to checking out. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 23 at 4:27 p.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower. Officers and paramedics responded to the area and made contact with the parties. Three occupants reported minor injuries. An investigation was conducted and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 8:36 p.m., a caller reported a minor traffic accident had just occurred near the intersection of Magnolia and Huntington. One of the parties continued driving finally pulling over at Ivy and Evergreen. Officers responded and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He also had warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department.
Mental Evaluation
July 24 at 12:51 a.m., a caller reported a subject on the Metro bus in the 700 block of W. Huntington was trying to physically harm the bus driver. Officers arrived and detained the subject in question. No one on the bus was injured. It was determined the subject was a danger to others and he was in need of being evaluated by a mental health professional. He was taken to a local facility for treatment.
Theft
July 24 at 3:03 p.m., a caller reported she was the victim of a theft while shopping at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. She stated that while she was shopping she received text messages of possible fraudulent activity on her credit cards. She checked her purse, which was in the shopping cart, and discovered her wallet was missing. She recalled a female approaching her inside the store and asking her about certain merchandise. This was enough time to distract the victim and allow another subject to remove the victim's wallet from her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 24 at 5:07 p.m., a caller reported she was standing outside of a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington when a white vehicle drove into the parking lot and stopped parallel to the victim. A female passenger used a ruse to distract the victim and remove a gold chain she was wearing. The victim realized what happened and told the suspect to give the chain back. The vehicle then drove away prior to officers arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 8:52 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding suspicious subjects concealing merchandise. A male subject selected merchandise from the hardware department and exited the store without paying for the items. The male subject was with a female subject who was contacted by officers at the scene. The female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Loss Prevention did not desire prosecution for the theft. The female was arrested per the authority of the warrant and was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 9:13 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject harassing customers and refusing to leave. The male subject was contacted and an investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrant and released out in the field with a citation to appear in court.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 6:49 p.m., a caller reported subjects entering vehicles in a secured parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia. The reporting party saw a male and female climb the fence and enter numerous vehicles on the lot. Officers responded to the area and located and detained two subjects. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 8:09 p.m., officers responded to a family disturbance between a male and a female at a residence in the 800 block of W. Colorado. The couple live at the location and have a child together. The female bit the male in the shoulder causing injury. She was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Monrovia Police Department.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 11:22 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a driver possibly driving under the influence. Officers responded to the area, located and stopped the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 26 at 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Monterey. They arrived and contacted one party outside the residence. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
July 26 at 6:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding a report of vehicle burglary. The victim said he parked his vehicle at the location on Saturday and discovered the front window had been smashed on Sunday. The interior was ransacked. This investigation is continuing
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Resisting Officers
July 26 at 4:17 p.m., a caller reported a male Hispanic showering and exposing himself in an alley in the 200 block of W. Walnut. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject became uncooperative during the detention and officers restrained him when he tried to run away. The subject displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Paramedics responded and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
Missing Person
July 26 at 5:26 p.m., Monrovia Police dispatch received a call from the 800 block of E. Palm and heard a male and a female yelling at each other. The female stated her son had wires around his neck and was attempting to harm himself. Officers arrived but the subject fled from the residence. Officers attempted to locate the subject, but were unable. The mother wanted to report him as a missing suicidal person. He was placed in the missing persons systems. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
On July 26 at 10:20 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a female adult had just taken clothing from the store without paying for it. Officers arrived and detained the female. The merchandise was recovered from the female and returned to the store. The female was arrested at the scene and released with a citation.
Shoplifting
July 27 at 8:07 a.m., an employee of a grocery store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject had just left the store with food she did not pay for. Officers located the subject nearby, however, the store refused to prosecute her for the theft. She was advised she would be arrested for trespassing if she returned.
Grand Theft
July 27 at 10:15 a.m., the owner of a store in the 100 block of E. Walnut called to report the theft of a large shipment of products delivered by UPS and Amazon. Before taking the packages inside the building, she went inside to retrieve something. A few minutes later when she walked outside, all the packages were gone. This investigation is continuing.
Extortion
July 27 at 8:32 p.m., a young male adult in the 500 block of W. Walnut reported he was a victim of an online extortion scam. The victim reported he had met a female through an online dating app a day earlier. He stated they were texting nude pictures back and forth to one another, when suddenly the female started sending profile pictures of the victim's family and friends while saying she was going to post the nude pictures on the internet if he didn't pay money. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 27 at 8:34 p.m., a caller reported the theft of his catalytic converter in the 700 block of S. California. It had been stolen from his parked vehicle overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering / Petty Theft
July 28 at 7:49 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen his vehicle's license plates and windshield wipers. The car had lotion squirted on it as well. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 28 at 2:32 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Grand discovered someone had stolen his vehicle's catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
