News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner from Alitalia Pizza

Got dinner from Alitalia Pizza, at the northeast corner of Foothill and Madison. Take-out only and cash only. Got an extra large pizza for $14 plus $4 for two toppings (sausage and pepperoni) and an antipasto salad for $9. Nice!

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)