Dinner from Alitalia Pizza
Got dinner from Alitalia Pizza, at the northeast corner of Foothill and Madison. Take-out only and cash only. Got an extra large pizza for $14 plus $4 for two toppings (sausage and pepperoni) and an antipasto salad for $9. Nice!
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
7/28/2021
restaurants
