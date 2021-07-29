Monrovia Council to Consider: Updated Chick-fil-A/Starbucks Plan, How to Honor Pamela Fitzpatrick

~ Consider approving the revised Chick-fil-A and Starbucks plan to develop the former Claim Jumper restaurant site on Huntington Drive after Chick-fil-A exceeded the requests by the City Council at its previous meeting. The company has agreed to save an old sycamore tree; to provide not just two parking spots dedicated to future electrical charging stations, but to provide two fully functional electric vehicle charging stations; and to incorporate alternative tree types in the landscaping. https://is.gd/tDNyNe
~ Discuss how to recognize recently deceased Pamela Fitzpatrick for her years of service to the Monrovia community. https://is.gd/FxpAtr
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment