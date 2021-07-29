News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Council to Consider: Updated Chick-fil-A/Starbucks Plan, How to Honor Pamela Fitzpatrick

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/eWYYID) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Consider approving the revised Chick-fil-A and Starbucks plan to develop the former Claim Jumper restaurant site on Huntington Drive after Chick-fil-A exceeded the requests by the City Council at its previous meeting. The company has agreed to save an old sycamore tree; to provide not just two parking spots dedicated to future electrical charging stations, but to provide two fully functional electric vehicle charging stations; and to incorporate alternative tree types in the  landscaping. https://is.gd/tDNyNe

~ Discuss how to recognize recently deceased Pamela Fitzpatrick for her years of service to the Monrovia community. https://is.gd/FxpAtr

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)