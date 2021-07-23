Burlington Store to Open this Fall in Huntington Oaks Shopping Center

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ A Burlington store (aka Burlington Coat Factory) is planning to open in the former Toys R' Us space in the Huntington Oaks Shopping Center this fall. Interior and exterior improvements are being now being made to the 40,411 square foot space, which is one of the largest spaces in the center.
~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue spent five days in Ashland, Oregon, to assist with the Bootleg Fire but have now been redeployed to the Dixie Fire in Plumas County, California. All costs associated with the deployments are fully reimbursed to the city.
~ The city has broken ground on EV charging stations in Old Town. Four Level 2 charging stations will be installed at the public parking lot along the 100 block of East Lemon. Construction is expected to last from Monday, July 26 through Tuesday, August 3.
~ Monrovia Community Garden, at 303 W. Colorado, is accepting applications to rent garden beds. Beds cost $60 per year and are open to Monrovia residents and families with children enrolled in MUSD. Download an application and submit it by Sept. 10. Scholarships are available to those who qualify. The program will run from October 2021-October 2022. For more information contact the Garden Director at info@monroviacommunitygarden.org.
- Brad Haugaard
