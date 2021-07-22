Monrovia Police: Blowing Through Red Lights; Stolen Vehicles; Fatal Crash; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 342 service events, resulting in 47 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto / Recovery
July 15 at 6:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Peck regarding the theft of a vehicle. After an initial investigation, the vehicle was entered into the DMV Stolen Vehicle System. Later in the day, an officer was dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be abandoned. The officer discovered the vehicle in question was the stolen vehicle from earlier. The vehicle was recovered. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 17 at 8:45 a.m., a caller reported a male and female were arguing at a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the couple. After an extensive investigation it was determined the female was the primary aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
July 17 at 10:07 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sesmas called to report her vehicle was broken into. Officers responded and determined that personal property had been taken from the vehicle. The suspect(s) had gained entry by shattering two of the vehicle’s windows. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 17 at 11:37 a.m., a caller reported his vehicle was taken from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain while he was shopping. Officers responded and collected evidence at the scene. The vehicle was entered into the DMV Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Fatal Traffic Collision
July 18 at 6:51 a.m., officers and fire personnel responded to the 500 block of N. Magnolia regarding a solo traffic collision. An investigation revealed the vehicle had been driving approximately 100 mph in a designated 25 mph zone. The vehicle struck a curb before overturning and catching fire. The driver did not survive the collision. No other persons were injured. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 18 at 8:55 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Genoa walked outside her home and discovered her vehicle had been stolen. Officers searched the area, but could not locate her car. The vehicle was entered into the DMV Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Hit and Run
July 18 at 11:26 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Grand discovered someone had crashed into his vehicle sometime during the night, then fled the area. The vehicle had been parked on the street in front of the resident's home. This investigation is continuing.
Reckless Driving – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 2:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the area of Monterey and Walnut when he observed a vehicle driving through stop signs at a high rate of speed. The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle as it continued to drive through red signals and stop signs. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Myrtle and Pomona. The driver was arrested for reckless driving and was taken to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Unlicensed Driver / False Information to a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 8:23 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Foothill when he saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. He stopped the driver, who did not have any form of identification. An investigation revealed there was no license issued for the name provided by the driver. The officer arrested the subject in order to fingerprint and identify him. He was transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking. After fingerprinting, it was revealed the driver had given a false name. He was additionally charged with providing false information to a peace officer.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 2:49 p.m., a caller reported a male subject spray painting graffiti on the loading dock walls and doors of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and made contact with a subject in the area matching the description given. Witnesses positively identified him as the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
July 19 at 3:01 p.m., employees of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had just fled the store with merchandise he did not pay for. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but could not locate him. Officers located the stolen merchandise in the parking lot and returned it to the store. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 20 at 2:07 p.m., an employee of a gas station in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject had just stolen alcohol from their store. Officers searched the area for the suspect and located him drinking the alcohol at Station Square Park, less than a block away from the store. The suspect was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
No comments:
Post a Comment