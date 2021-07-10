Have You Been Eating Bugs? Learning From Tongva Tribe; Job Openings in Monrovia

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ In the video above, Christopher Diaz, a member of the Chumash Tribe and representing the Tongva Tribe, stopped by Lucinda Garcia Park to harvest the Cochineal scale off of the prickly pear and to demonstrate how the insects are turned into dye, which is used as food coloring, for dying clothes, makeup, and more. If you ever see carminic acid or carmine as an ingredient, you're eating bugs.
~ Monrovia is accepting applications for: Administrative Assistant and Maintenance Worker. https://is.gd/VMBcQW
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment