Foothill Transit Drops 270 Bus Stop at Primrose and Foothill
Foothill Transit has announced that the Line 270 stop at Primrose and Foothill in Monrovia will no longer be served. Please use Primrose Ave and Lime Ave instead.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
7/26/2021
