News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Foothill Transit Drops 270 Bus Stop at Primrose and Foothill

Foothill Transit has announced that the Line 270 stop at Primrose and Foothill in Monrovia will no longer be served. Please use Primrose Ave and Lime Ave instead.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)