More Study on Starbucks/Chick-fil-A Project; Dog Park And Other Issues

~ Likely put off until later the main item on the agenda, granting a conditional use permit to construct a Starbucks and Chick-fil-A at the current Claim Jumper site. City staff is recommending waiting until the August 3 meeting "to allow the applicant and staff to submit additional information for City Council review" and because "the applicant is also exploring options to address concerns raised at the public hearing." That main concern seems to be the fate of an old sycamore (I think it was) tree on the site. An independent arborist will report on this. https://is.gd/zdDvU6
~ Review directives (https://is.gd/wTzrW3) the council has given staff:
- Do outreach and planning related to a dog park.
- Request a meeting with District Attorney Gascon to discuss his Special Directives.
- Place rotating mayor issue on June 2022 ballot.
- Have staff "discourage" the use of non-native palm trees on development projects.
- Find out what happens if the main San Gabriel Valley aquifer drops further.
- Council to resume in-person meetings on September 7.
- Consider a plaque in council chambers to honor Pam Fitzpatrick.
- Brad Haugaard
