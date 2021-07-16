Artist Alley Gallery Reopens With July 25 Artist Reception at Community Center

Jarrett Camp - Pointilism and stipple art
Roy Chang - Photography
Sharon Romero - Mosaic
Keith Slover - Watercolor and ink illustration
Students from Clifton Middle School's Arts Academy have also been invited to display their art.
Rivanis Baking Company will provide a delicious spread of treats and hors d'oeuvres and Wine of the Month Club has donated the adult beverages.
Reception guests will enjoy the sounds of live music from Lobo Reese, a Monrovia-based musical ensemble playing rock, surf, jazz and bossa nova gems.
From July 25 until Oct. 23, the artwork will be on display and for sale on the walls during the Center's opening hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 119 W. Palm Ave.
Coming this fall: Join us for the next Artist Reception on Oct. 24 featuring these MAFA artists' work, displayed until Jan. 30, 2022:
Melissa Ahaus - Oil and acrylic painting
Jeni Bate - Mixed media painting
Traci Loving - Mixed media art
John Parker - Graphite and ink art
Source: Press release from Monrovia Association of Fine Arts
- Brad Haugaard
