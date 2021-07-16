News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Artist Alley Gallery Reopens With July 25 Artist Reception at Community Center


The public is invited to a free Artist Reception on Sunday, July 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. featuring works by four MAFA artists installed on the walls of the Monrovia Community Center:

Jarrett Camp - Pointilism and stipple art

Roy Chang - Photography

Sharon Romero - Mosaic

Keith Slover - Watercolor and ink illustration

Students from Clifton Middle School's Arts Academy have also been invited to display their art.

Rivanis Baking Company will provide a delicious spread of treats and hors d'oeuvres and Wine of the Month Club has donated the adult beverages.


Reception guests will enjoy the sounds of live music from Lobo Reese, a Monrovia-based musical ensemble playing rock, surf, jazz and bossa nova gems.


From July 25 until Oct. 23, the artwork will be on display and for sale on the walls during the Center's opening hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 119 W. Palm Ave.


Coming this fall: Join us for the next Artist Reception on Oct. 24 featuring these MAFA artists' work, displayed until Jan. 30, 2022:


Melissa Ahaus - Oil and acrylic painting

Jeni Bate - Mixed media painting

Traci Loving - Mixed media art

John Parker - Graphite and ink art


Source: Press release from Monrovia Association of Fine Arts


- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)