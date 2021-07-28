Monrovia Water at 'Notification Level' for Perfluorooctanoic Acid

The Notification Level is "a health-based advisory level established by the Division of Drinking Water for chemicals in drinking water that lack maximum contaminant levels."
The report says:
Perfluorooctanoic Acid and Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid are readily absorbed but not readily eliminated from the human body. Health effects associated with long-term exposure include harmful effects to a developing fetus or infant; harmful effects to the immune system, thyroid and liver; and cancer. Perfluorooctanoic acid exposures resulted in increased liver weight and cancer in laboratory animals. Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid exposures resulted in immune suppression and cancer in laboratory animals.
Source: https://is.gd/RXTjJN
