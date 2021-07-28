News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Water at 'Notification Level' for Perfluorooctanoic Acid

Contaminant levels in Monrovia's water, while overall well below Maximum Contaminant Levels set by state and federal water standards, do rise high enough for Dioxane and three variants of Perfluorooctanoic acid to have reached the state's "Notification Level."

The Notification Level is "a health-based advisory level established by the Division of Drinking Water for chemicals in drinking water that lack maximum contaminant levels."

The report says:

Perfluorooctanoic Acid and Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid are readily absorbed but not readily eliminated from the human body. Health effects associated with long-term exposure include harmful effects to a developing fetus or infant; harmful effects to the immune system, thyroid and liver; and cancer. Perfluorooctanoic acid exposures resulted in increased liver weight and cancer in laboratory animals. Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid exposures resulted in immune suppression and cancer in laboratory animals.

