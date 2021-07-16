Monrovia To Help Pay For Bikes, Bike Parts; Also, Weekly Bike Rider Raffles

Using the bicycle route tracking map.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
The city has launched a new GoMonrovia website, here: https://gomonrovia.com/
... and a new program - as part of GoMonrovia - to encourage bicycle use. It is called Biking for Bucks and provides reimbursements to those who live or work in Monrovia "for purchases related to bicycle transportation and accessories." There will also be weekly raffles to encourage people to ride their bikes and share their activity on a bicycling map, shown above.
- Brad Haugaard
