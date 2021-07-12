Clover Would Like a Calm Home With a Purrfect Person

Six-year-old Clover is ready to live the calm and quiet live with her purrfect person! Clover is friendly and sweet, and just needs some time to adjust to a new home, as all newly adopted pets do. This sleek black cat is looking for some stability and love, and an adopter who can be patient while she comes out of her shell at her own pace. Clover has shown curiosity with her surroundings and she would love having spaces where she can explore, climb, and burrow.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
