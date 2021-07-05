Community Organizations to Honor Community Leaders on July 15

At a free family event at 7 p.m. on July 15 in Library Park the community organization, iNSPIRE - along with the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills, LifeChurch UPC, and the Santa Anita Family YMCA - will honor Dr. Tamala Kelly, Keely Milliken, Kurt and Sonia Luginbul as community members who have over the past 15 years have labored, led, raised money, and donated to ensure that everyone in the community has the support they need when disaster strikes.
Also, students from throughout the community will be awarded financial scholarships. The evening will kick-off with live mariachi by Mariachi Alma de mi Tierra and dinner by Max's Mexican Cuisine and Cabrera's Restaurant. To attend, RSVP by text to: (626) 703 2398.
