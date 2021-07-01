New Schools Superintendent Outlines His Core Values

Dear Monrovia Unified School District Family,
I am excited to write this letter to you on my first official day as your superintendent. It is hard to truly express how much of an honor and a privilege it is to serve all of you in this capacity. I am grateful to our Board of Education for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading Monrovia Unified School District and ensuring world-class schools for world-class students.
I want to thank Dr. Katherine Thorossian for her incredible leadership over the last eight years, capping a stellar career in education.
Over the coming weeks, I am looking forward to meeting with as many of you as I possibly can. The thoughts of our students, parents and families, teachers and staff, and community members, are all very important to me. Meeting with our stakeholders is the best way to introduce myself, and provides an opportunity for me to hear what matters most to those I serve. I plan on asking questions and listening to learn and understand. I will use what I learn during this time to lead the work we do moving forward, and build on the strong foundation already in place, to propel Monrovia Unified to new heights.
Core values are deeply held beliefs that a person or organization operates from. In a sense, core values act as a compass that points to true north, especially in difficult times or when tough decisions must be made. I think it is important that you know what my core values are, as they are what drives me:
- Students first, ALWAYS
- Equity, Access, and Success
- Collaboration
- Transparency
- Trust and Respect
As we get to know one another, I am looking forward to sharing more about why these are my core values and what they mean to me. More importantly, I hope you see how I demonstrate them through my actions.
There is much to accomplish between now and the first day of school. We are diligently working to prepare for a full return to in-person instruction, following public health guidelines and strengthening remote learning options for families, should that be their preference. We are ensuring plans are in place to identify and address not only the academic needs of all our students, but their social-emotional needs as well. Our team is also in the process of recruiting highly qualified staff to fill our certificated, classified, and administrative vacancies. I will provide updates on our progress in these areas and others in the future.
Monrovia Unified School District and the community it serves are truly amazing. I am thrilled to be your superintendent and look forward to working collaboratively to reach new heights! If you see me while I am out and about, please take a few minutes to introduce yourself - if I don’t beat you to it. In the meantime, if you would like to learn more about me, please listen to this podcast hosted by California School News Radio: https://tinyurl.com/DrSmithPodcast.
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
MORE BS AND HE JUST GOT HEREReplyDelete