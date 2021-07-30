News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Meet the Police - National Night Out; Monrovian Running in Olympics; Monrovia Strong Web Page; Hiring Library Associate

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ Get to know members of the Monrovia Police Department at National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Library Park. This is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police/community partnerships and camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring.

~ Monrovian Cravon Gillespie will be competing in the 4x100 meter relay next week.

~ The new Monrovia Strong web page has lots of resources to help get through challenging times. https://is.gd/TKCm3n

~ Monrovia is hiring a library associate. Details here: https://is.gd/qmLeln

