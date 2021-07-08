Chicken Finger Restaurant Planned for Zen Buffet Site

A new fast food restaurant called Raising Cane's is planned for the northeast corner of Huntington and Fifth Avenue, at the site currently occupied by Zen Buffet. Raising Cane's serves one thing - chicken fingers.
The proposed project consists of a 3,100 square foot restaurant with 16 tables (50 seats), outdoor dining, and dual lane drive-thru service will be considered by the Monrovia Planning Commission at its July 14 meeting. https://is.gd/q422Uj
The Louisiana-based company's website says, "Our concept is simple and unique… we only have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals!"
- Brad Haugaard
