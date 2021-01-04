Orphaned Raya Is Calm But Has a Hearty Purr

Eight-year-old Raya came to us after her human passed away. In spite of everything she’s been through, Raya is relaxed and calm. She loves attention and will head butt you for more. And when you pet her, you can hear her hearty purr. This sweet kitty is looking for a second chance at a forever home, and will bring lots of love to your life!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
