Theo - A Cat for a Non-Cat Person

Not a cat person? Theo will change your mind immediately! This eight-year-old guy is the most social and affectionate cat. If you want someone to cuddle with you while you watch movies, or be your office buddy while you work, Theo is your guy. He loves snuggling, making biscuits, and being pet. Some of his other hobbies include sitting by the window and watching the world go by, and chittering at people with his adorable meow. His foster family says he’s a very sweet boy – all he needs is a warm lap, a good view, and you!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment