School Board to Apply for Grant to Replace Old Buses, Honor Employees, Declare 'Racial Healing Day', Accept Water Science Grants, Contract to Reduce Absenteeism

At its next meeting (https://is.gd/ZlOBA5) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~  Applying for a grant through the South Coast Air Quality Management District's "Lower-Emission School Bus Replacement Program" to replace the district's two pre-2001 diesel school buses with new lower emission school buses. https://is.gd/KADU3L

~ Honoring (together with the Chamber of Commerce) these district employees as Employees of the Month for January: Gwen Graber, Teacher - Mayflower; Cynthia Liska, Instructional Aide SPED - Mayflower; Berenice Paramo Garcia, Clerical Assistant I - Plymouth; Karen Harvey Jarrett, Teacher - Plymouth.

~ Declaring January 19, 2020, as the "National Day of Racial Healing." https://is.gd/CGQaBv

~ Ratifying three water education grants as part of the Upper District Water Education Grant Program for Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy. $1,000 for a garden curriculum (https://is.gd/lzAkcX), $1,000 for outdoor water ecosystem (https://is.gd/H6JaUY), and $450 for a weather station (https://is.gd/jFN2MW).

~ Contracting with the LA County Office of Education Curriculum and Instructional Services Department "to help TK-third grade teachers connect and integrate Social Emotional Learning (SEL) strategies, in alignment with Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) to further support the selected schools that have a high rate of chronic absenteeism and Out Of school suspension rates for, TK-3rd grade foster youth, by increasing academic motivation and overall engagement." https://is.gd/QryvJQ

- Brad Haugaard

