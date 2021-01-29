City Council: City Okay Financially; 5% Pay Raise for City Manager; Residential Units on Walnut; Industrial Condo

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/yYSQEQ) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Hear a 2020-21 mid-year operating budget report, especially in light of the Covid virus. Summary: City is in okay shape. "[B]ecause of the city's foresight and ability to make quick and effective decisions, a series of cost saving measures were implemented to help offset the expected shortfall in revenue. This included savings in maintenance and operation budgets, savings in personnel budgets (e.g., keeping vacant positions frozen through the end of the fiscal year), and adjusting some transfers out to better align estimates with year-end needs. These adjustments made it possible for the General Fund to close the year with a surplus of $691,317." https://is.gd/glAjGR
~ Consider giving City Manager Dylan Feik a 5 percent salary increase. Feik's salary is subject to adjustment yearly, and the maximum increase he can get is 5 percent. https://is.gd/RWGkHI
~ Consider granting permission for Bowden Development to construct a two-story, four-unit Mediterranean-style residential development at 511-517 E. Walnut, on the north side of E. Walnut between S. California and S. Shamrock. https://is.gd/C82DFU
~ Consider approving a 10-Unit, 17,084 square-foot industrial condominium at 900 South Magnolia. https://is.gd/hk4NEC
- Brad Haugaard
