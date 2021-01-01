Monrovia Police Investigating Burglary at Marijuana Grow House

Monrovia Police Department Detectives are conducting an investigation into a commercial burglary that occurred at an illegal marijuana grow house, in the 1200 block of S. Shamrock. The incident took place on January 1, 2021, at approximately 4:26 a.m. A security guard monitoring the property encountered three male suspects burglarizing the building. During the encounter, the security guard discharged his firearm at the suspect vehicle, prompting the three male suspects to exit the vehicle and flee the scene. Evidence of the shooting was recovered at the scene.
No additional information is available for release at this time due to this being an active investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau at (626) 256-8041.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
