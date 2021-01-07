News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Trespasser Uses Resident's Barbecue; Domestic Violence; Attempted Burglary at Marijuana Grow House; Vehicle Burglaries; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 292 service events, resulting in 60 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
December 31 at 7:42 a.m., the owner of a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported multiple subjects had just shattered her car window and took her purse. They fled the area in a vehicle. Her vehicle was parked in front of the business. Officers searched for the suspects, but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 31 at 11:24 a.m., an officer was on patrol near the intersection of Ivy and Walnut when he saw a motorist had just collided into a light pole, causing damage to the pole and the vehicle. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for minor visible injuries.
Trespassing / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 11:42 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Greystone reported a male subject was in her backyard lounging next to her pool without permission. She did not know the person. Officers arrived and asked the subject to leave, but he refused and immediately became agitated. He resisted officers, causing minor injuries to the officers and himself. Paramedics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital after he was released on an emergency citation.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 3:45 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in front of a convenience store in the 400 block of W. Foothill causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and found the subject to have a no-bail warrant. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 8:14 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill reported yelling and screaming coming from an apartment. Officers arrived and heard a male and female yelling at each other, slamming doors and items being thrown. The officers knocked several times, but the behavior continued. Due to the exigent circumstances, officers kicked in the front door. They saw the female lying on a bed and the male was standing over her. The officers separated them and conducted an investigation. It was determined the male was the aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary in Progress / Shooting
January 1 at 4:26 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1200 block of S. Shamrock when he was flagged down by a security guard. He was informed of a commercial burglary that occurred at an illegal marijuana grow house. The security guard was monitoring the property, when he encountered three male suspects burglarizing the building. During the encounter, the security guard discharged his firearm at the suspect vehicle, prompting the three male suspects to exit the vehicle and flee the scene. Evidence of the shooting was recovered at the scene. The investigation is continuing.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
January 1 at 7:12 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Greystone reported a male subject in his backyard using the backyard barbeque. The caller advised that there was an active restraining order prohibiting this subject from coming near the home. Officers arrived and contacted the suspect, which led to his arrest for violation of the restraining order.
Commercial Burglary
January 2 at 3:57 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Foothill when he observed damage to the front window of a business and heard an audible alarm. Further investigation revealed a suspect had tried to pry open a door, which caused the adjacent window to shatter. The suspect stole cigarettes and lottery tickets. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 2 at 10:00 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lemon called police to report a vehicle burglary. The victim parked her vehicle in the alley behind her residence overnight. She returned to her vehicle in the morning and found her vehicle had been ransacked. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. It was unknown at the time of the report if any items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
January 2 at 10:26 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Alta Vista. The victim reported that someone entered his vehicle sometime overnight and stole the battery and a small amount of cash from the console. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 2 at 2:30 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 200 block of S. California. The victim reported that her live-in boyfriend had just struck her, causing injuries. Officers arrived and saw the victim had fresh visible injuries to her lip and forehead. The boyfriend was detained nearby and an investigation was conducted. The boyfriend was ultimately arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
January 2 at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Duarte regarding water flowing from a broken fire hydrant. Upon arrival, they discovered a hit and run traffic collision had occurred. A witness stated that the driver of a vehicle lost control and collided into the fire hydrant and fled the scene. The water flow flooded into an adjacent commercial building. Officers located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description. The driver was identified and arrested for hit and run.
Residential Burglary / Battery / Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
January 3 at 9:08 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Palm called police and said a male subject was inside their house fighting with residents. Officers responded and detained the subject. The subject had lived at the location previously, but the residents now have a restraining order against him. When the residents told the subject to leave, he threatened to kill them. He then battered three members of the family and was peppered sprayed by one of the family members. He was arrested and taken into custody. In the jail, he was found to be in possession of a large quantity of a controlled substance. He was booked for numerous charges, including burglary, battery, criminal threats, restraining order violations, and possession for sales of a controlled substance.
Traffic Collision / DUI / Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
January 3 at 1:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Mountain and Royal Oaks regarding a single vehicle traffic collision. The vehicle was traveling south on Mountain and collided with a street light. It was discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Pasadena and the driver was under the influence of drugs. He was also in possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Acorn. A citizen reported a driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of the street and began yelling at kids that were playing in the street. Officers responded to the location and contacted the driver. An investigation determined he had been driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
January 5 at 10:01 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Royal Oaks. A resident reported someone may have shot at his house with a BB gun, causing a small hole in the siding of his residence. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 6 at 2:12 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of W. Olive. A male and female subject were involved in an argument, and the female threw a glass cup onto the floor, causing a laceration to the foot of the male subject. She also scratched the male subject’s arm, causing minor scrapes, which were also bleeding. The subjects have been in a dating relationship for the past several years. The female was found to be the aggressor and was arrested for domestic violence.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 6 at 4:46 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Huntington regarding an injury traffic collision. The two vehicles were traveling in the opposite direction, and the driver travelling west made a turn in front of the driver traveling east, causing the collision. One of the drivers complained of pain. They were examined by paramedics and released at the scene.
