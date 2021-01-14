Betty Sandford, Active Lifelong Monrovian, Has Died

Betty served as Foreign Policy Chair of the League of Women Voters of Monrovia, was twice president of the League of Women Voters of Monrovia, served on the League's State Board and chaired the LWV of Pasadena's Study on Dropout Prevention. She was Newsletter Editor for Alliance for a Better Community and participated in its successful efforts to strengthen both the Monrovia School District and the City of Monrovia.
She was active in Monrovia's first Human Relations Committee, the development of the city's first Head Start program; supporting the integration of Monrovia schools and, later, a successful biracial effort to prevent anticipated violence on the high school campus.
Betty served on the Boards of Santa Anita Family Service, the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce. Monrovia League, Foothill Unity Center, Arcadia Branch of AAUW and the Pasadena Conservatory of Music and as president of HOY (Help Our Youth), Social Model Recovery Systems, the Monrovia Community Services Commission, the UNA-USA Pasadena Chapter and the UNA's Committee of Chapter & Division Presidents, and served on UNA's National Board.
Betty has conducted research on local and international relations issues, chaired discussions on the information gathered and lobbied state and national legislators to further the goals developed. She trained delegates to the UN Conference on Environment & Development and led the UNA delegation. Betty chaired the first global education conference in California and was a coordinator of the Bilateral Nuclear Freeze Campaign.
And more...
Source: https://is.gd/e0eOlz
- Brad Haugaard
