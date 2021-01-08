Parking Enforcement Suspended; City Hiring Jailer; Opportunities for Artists

~ Due to the Safer at Home Order, parking enforcement is suspended for street sweeping. Vehicles may park on the streets but residents are encouraged to move their vehicles on street sweeping days, if possible, to minimize the buildup of debris.
~ The city is hiring a jailer for the Monrovia Police Department. Apply here: https://is.gd/gDpKYQ
~ Monrovia is calling for artists to submit their ideas for painting five utility boxes and for two new "Neighborhood Treasures."
The 2021 "Art on the Box" theme is Route 66 and there are five utility boxes available for painting. Applications will be accepted through March. Details here: https://is.gd/5IMHMH
The Neighborhood Treasures are ...
Tuskegee Airman Leroy "Buster" Criss, who took flying lessons at Monrovia Airport and served during World War II in the "Redtails" - America's first black combat pilots.
Almera Romney, who during her 17 years at Huntington School (now gone) as a teacher and then principal fought pretty much everybody to change this under-resourced and unsafe segregated school that children of color were forced to attend, into a school where children received an excellent education. https://is.gd/5IMHMH
Brad Haugaard
