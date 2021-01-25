Tyga - Senior Dog with an Inner Puppy

At thirteen years old, Tyga is a senior dog, but he’s as cute as any puppy! Tyga is house-trained, and good with people and kids. He’s calm, enjoys affection, likes playing with a ball, and walks well on a leash. He knows his “sit” command on cue, and even though they say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, Tyga knows that snacks are a great motivator for him. Sure, puppies are cute, but this happy guy has an inner puppy he can’t wait to show you!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
