Monrovia Police: Car in Living Room; Purse Swiped from Unlocked Car; Car Roll-Over; Burglary Suspects Caught; Domestic Violence

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 311 service events, resulting in 56 investigations.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
January 7 at 1:23 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Foothill was approaching Mountain and failed to stop at the posted stop sign. The vehicle continued through the intersection and hit the driveway at a residence in the 100 block of S. Mountain, launching the vehicle over the front porch area and into the living room of the residence. The driver fled the scene. Officers checked the area, but could not locate the driver. The family that lives in the residence was not injured. A second party was later able to identify the driver. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision – Suspects Arrested
January 7 at 11:27 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Foothill and Mountain after receiving reports of a collision in the area. Residents in the area called to report multiple subjects running from the vehicle. Officers arrived and detained three subjects and managed to detain another after a foot pursuit through a nearby park. The driver and other suspects that ran were arrested.
Theft from a Vehicle
January 8 at 7:56 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Encino walked outside her home and discovered someone had entered her unlocked vehicle sometime during the night and took her purse, which was left in the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
January 8 at 8:30 a.m., a male subject called police to report a battery incident. He told officers he was walking to work in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle when a vehicle stopped next to him and four male subjects exited. They immediately began battering him, then fled the area. They made no attempt to take any of his property. It is unknown why they battered him. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 8 at 10:51 a.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of Shamrock and Los Angeles. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. The driver who caused the collision was issued a citation.
Medical Assist
January 9 at 6:09 a.m., officers responded to a medical assist in the 900 block of S. Fifth. During the investigation, officers determined it was an accidental overdose. Paramedics responded and provided medical aid. The subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment
Rollover Traffic Collision
January 9 at 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 210 Freeway off-ramp at Huntington after receiving a call reporting a vehicle exiting that lost control and rolled over multiple times. Officers responded and found the driver had sustained only minor injuries. California Highway Patrol was notified and continued the investigation.
Vehicle Tampering / Stolen Property / Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
January 10 at 8:14 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Shamrock called police to report a suspect had just tried to break into his truck. The resident came outside and saw the subject going through his toolbox, which is in the bed of his truck. The resident surprised the subject, who immediately ran to a waiting vehicle and fled the area. A license plate was obtained. As officers responded to the call, they located the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of E. Lime and a traffic stop was conducted. Both occupants had outstanding warrants for their arrest. A witness positively identified the suspects and the suspect vehicle. A search incident to arrest revealed a firearm, burglary tools, and stolen property. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 11:20 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the female victim in the lobby and realized the male suspect was with her. The suspect tried to walk away against officer’s instructions. Officers were able to detain him and an investigation was conducted. The female victim said the male was her boyfriend, and he had pushed her into a table. She hit her nose and it was bleeding. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public / Obstruction – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 3:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject causing a disturbance. Upon arrival they found a subject who has had multiple interactions with officers during the past week. The subject was intoxicated and refused to follow instructions. He was arrested for public intoxication and delaying officers. He was held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
January 12 at 7:09 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of S. Fifth called police to report that someone broke into his room and took a backpack. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The victim said the backpack had keys to a vehicle he believes is now stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspects Arrested
January 13 at 1:21 a.m., a security company monitoring a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck called police to report two subjects inside the location’s fence. Officers arrived and detained both subjects. They were arrested for trespassing.
Commercial Burglary
January 13 at 3:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to an alarm call at a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte. Upon arrival, they saw that glass was broken on the front door. This investigation is continuing.
