Danger for Dogs! Outdoor Dining; Parking Enforcement

Photo by Marliese Streefland, Unsplash
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Watch out for your dog! LA County Veterinary Public Health is warning of a distemper outbreak in wildlife in Foothill communities, including next door Duarte. Distemper affects dogs and such wildlife as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes, but not humans or cats. It can be spread between infected wildlife and dogs through airborne transmission and contact with shared surfaces (e.g. waterbowls). Signs of distemper in dogs include fever, discharge from the eyes or nose, coughing, lethargy, disorientation, tremors and seizures. There is no treatment for distemper, so keep your dog safe.
~ Outdoor dining resumes this evening on Myrtle.
~ Parking enforcement will resume on Monday, February 15.
- Brad Haugaard
