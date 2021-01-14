News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Lunch from The Monrovian
Got lunch today from The Monrovian, at the corner of Myrtle and Colorado. Had the Chicken Pesto Sandwich ($10), and it was excellent - moist, flavorful and Big! I was thinking of saving part for dinner but it was just too good.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/14/2021
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment