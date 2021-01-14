News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch from The Monrovian

Got lunch today from The Monrovian, at the corner of Myrtle and Colorado. Had the Chicken Pesto Sandwich ($10), and it was excellent - moist, flavorful and Big! I was thinking of saving part for dinner but it was just too good. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)