Monrovia Police: Domestic Violence; Stolen Car Recovered; Burglary With Shovel; Thefts From Unlocked Vehicles; Cyclist Threatens Hikers in Mask Dispute; Trespasser Re-Arrested; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 278 service events, resulting in 48 investigations.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 24 at 10:08 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported her husband battered her the previous night. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The female victim still had visible injuries. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence.
Mail Theft
December 25 at 6:59 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Carmelita Circle reported a male subject rummaging through mailboxes and taking mail. Officers arrived and searched for the subject, but were unable to locate him. Unopened mail was found scattered in the street. The mail was collected and returned to the listed addresses.
Medical Assist
December 25 at 2:55 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Olive reported a male subject in the home had taken too many prescription pills and had stopped breathing. Officers arrived and began CPR, then applied Narcan. The subject then began breathing again on his own. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter and transported the subject to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
December 25 at 2:55 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte when he saw an unoccupied vehicle parked in a red zone, blocking traffic. An investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen in San Bernardino County. No one was around the vehicle or in the area. The vehicle was recovered and taken out of the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 25 at 11:56 p.m., officers responded to an alarm activation in the 100 block of W. Chestnut. Upon arrival, officers noticed the rear door, which is accessible off the alley, had been forced open. It appears the suspect used a shovel to pry open the rear door. Once the suspect stepped inside the business, the alarm went off and the suspect fled the location. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 26 at 2:41 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Shamrock and Olive regarding a loud screeching noise. On arrival, an officer was flagged down by a resident, who said he had called about the noise. When the resident walked outside, he saw a school crosswalk sign on the east side of Shamrock had been knocked down. There were tire marks on the street leading up to the sign. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
December 26 at 10:08 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Central walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen items from inside his vehicle. The victim had left his vehicle unlocked. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
December 26 at 10:48 a.m., the manager of an apartment complex in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported his vehicle had been rummaged through sometime during the night. Two other vehicles belonging to other residents of the building were found to have been rummaged through, as well, and personal property was stolen. Officers arrived and found that all the cars were parked in the private carport area of the building and had been left unlocked. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats
December 26 at 12:49 p.m., a male subject called police to report an incident of criminal threats. He was walking along Clamshell Road with his wife and kids and none of them were wearing masks. Two male adult bicyclists were approaching from behind, so he asked them to stop so he and his family could put on their masks. One of the bicyclists told him he had no right to stop them, then threatened to shoot them with a gun the bicyclist allegedly had with him. The caller never saw a gun. The bicyclists passed and continued further into the mountains. The incident was reported after the family hiked out of the wilderness area. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 26 at 6:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a theft that just occurred. A male adult walked into the store and selected merchandise. He then concealed it in his backpack and walked out of the store without paying for the item. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 26 at 10:25 p.m., an employee from an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona called to report a vehicle burglary. An officer arrived and saw the front passenger side window had been shattered. The officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and informed her. She was a resident at the complex. The vehicle had been ransacked and it was unknown if anything had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
December 27 at 6:23 a.m., a business owner in the 500 block of E. Fig called police to report a male subject inside his business without permission. The owner said the suspect had done this the day before, as well, and was arrested. Officers arrived in the area and detained the suspect. The suspect was arrested for trespassing.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
December 28 at 3:40 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Palm called to report a vehicle driving up and down the street with its headlights off for the past 20 minutes. Officers arrived and located the vehicle, which was now parked in front of a residence on the street. A license plate check revealed the vehicle was a reported stolen. Officers contacted the two occupants and conducted an investigation. Both suspects were arrested for grand theft auto.
Weapon Offense
December 28 at 8:43 p.m., a subject who lives out of town called police to report an incident that occurred while he was picking someone up near the intersection of California and Evergreen. A vehicle was stopped in the middle of the street with its lights off. As he drove away, the vehicle began following him. He told officers that the driver of the vehicle then brandished a silver handgun while looking in his direction. The caller could not identify the driver or the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Vehicle vs. Bicyclist
December 29 at 11:56 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Magnolia and Huntington regarding a traffic collision. A bicyclist was traveling south on Magnolia and crossed Huntington against a red light. The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Huntington. The bicyclist was treated by paramedics and then transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Theft
December 29 at 8:09 p.m., a female subject in the 500 block of Fano called police to report that someone and tampered with her vehicle. Officers arrived and determined the catalytic converter had been stolen off her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspects Arrested
December 29 at 9:05 p.m., an officer on patrol near the intersection of Huntington and Cypress discovered a stolen vehicle parked in the area. The vehicle was occupied by a male driver. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was returned to the registered owner.
Grand Theft Auto Attempt
December 30 at 10:06 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Heliotrope called police to report the handle on his truck and the ignition had been damaged sometime during the night. Someone broke into his vehicle and attempted to steal it. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
December 30 at 10:30 a.m., a business owner in the 300 block of W. Evergreen called police to report an attempt burglary. She arrived to work and saw the front door had a large hole drilled out near the locking mechanism. She had received a phone call from her alarm company at 4:00 a.m. regarding an alarm activation, but the alarm company failed to notify the police department. When she arrived at work in the morning, she saw the hole. It appears the audible alarm prevented the suspects from entering the building. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 30 at 2:12 p.m., police dispatch received several calls reporting an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill and Primrose. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. Several occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. The investigation revealed one of the drivers failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
Domestic Violence
December 30 at 2:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at a residence in the 1100 block of Sesmas. The caller stated her husband struck her in the face, causing visible injuries. Officers arrived and spoke with both subjects. After a thorough investigation, it was determined the husband was the aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody.
