Citrus College Wins Award for Energy-Saving Projects

Citrus College Central Plant.
Citrus College recently received a California Community Colleges Board of Governors Energy and Sustainability Award for its retro‐commissioning projects, which reduced energy usage and costs. Citrus was one of five award recipients announced during the Jan. 19 Board of Governors meeting. The college won Best Overall Innovative Project for a medium‐sized community college district.
The projects, costing $1.2 million, took place in the college's central plant and in the 12 largest buildings on campus. As a result Citrus College is saving nearly 1.5 million kilowatt‐hours each year, for an annual cost savings of approximately $225,000.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment