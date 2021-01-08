Jewish Federation to Hold Holocaust Remembrance

The program will begin with a commemoration ceremony at 7 p.m. with remarks from Congressman Adam Schiff, Congresswoman Judy Chu, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Assembly members Chris Holden and Blanca Rubio, local clergy, and a performance by the Jewish Federation's Jewish Youth Orchestra.
Holocaust survivors and children of Holocaust survivors will read the names of their family members who were murdered during the Holocaust,followed by volunteers from throughout the community reading names.
The event will be streamed live on Facebook (www.facebook.com/jewishsgpv) and volunteers are still needed to read names during 30-minute blocks, especially between 1 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. People can sign up by visiting the Jewish Federation's website (www.jewishsgpv.org) or by calling 445-0810. For more information contact the Jewish Federation at 445-0810 or email federation@jewishsgpv.org.
- Brad Haugaard
